Government urged to clarify immigration stance for post-Brexit UK
Labour has called on the Government to come clean with its plans for immigration after Brexit, as it urged ministers to put the economy at the heart of negotiations. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35434638.ece/bc9c4/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-f2f6fd42-66d8-4662-b644-fa8b4ce35b6a_I1.jpg Labour has called on the Government to come clean with its plans for immigration after Brexit, as it urged ministers to put the economy at the heart of negotiations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Enter
|6,434
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|15 hr
|TRUMP SURRENDERS
|3
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|16 hr
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|17 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,778
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|20 hr
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|23 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|9
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
