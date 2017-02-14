Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state visit for Trump despite petition
The Government has insisted that US President Donald Trump should be extended the "full courtesy" of a state visit to Britain later this year in response to a 1.85-million strong petition against it. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Government "recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|34 min
|sava
|1,851
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|56 min
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|11
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Enter
|6,452
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Max
|1,141
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Mon
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
