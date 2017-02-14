Government insists on 'full courtesy'...

Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state visit for Trump despite petition

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Government has insisted that US President Donald Trump should be extended the "full courtesy" of a state visit to Britain later this year in response to a 1.85-million strong petition against it. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Government "recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 34 min sava 1,851
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... 56 min Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... 1 hr Kosovo is Serbia 11
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... 1 hr Kosovo is Serbia 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr Enter 6,452
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 16 hr Max 1,141
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC