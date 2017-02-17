Germany's Merkel testifies on alleged US eavesdropping
Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers she stands by her 2013 complaint that "spying among friends" is unacceptable as she testified Thursday to a committee examining alleged U.S. surveillance in Germany, as well as questionable activities by German intelligence - which she said she heard about only much later. The parliamentary panel is investigating alleged eavesdropping in Germany by the U.S. National Security Agency and its relationship with German counterparts.
