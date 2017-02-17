Germany's Merkel testifies on alleged...

Germany's Merkel testifies on alleged US eavesdropping

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers she stands by her 2013 complaint that "spying among friends" is unacceptable as she testified Thursday to a committee examining alleged U.S. surveillance in Germany, as well as questionable activities by German intelligence - which she said she heard about only much later. The parliamentary panel is investigating alleged eavesdropping in Germany by the U.S. National Security Agency and its relationship with German counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 31 min Cassandra_ 1,884
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 10 hr Enter 6,467
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... 13 hr RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 20 hr George 1,145
News The Romania Playbook 22 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... Thu Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Thu Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC