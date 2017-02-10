Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite
In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with his his counterpart from the Czech Republic, Lubomir Zaoralek, at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. A German parliamentary assembly will elect the country's new president on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 with a respected former foreign minister who last year called Donald Trump one of the world's "hate preachers" the overwhelming favorite to win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|3 hr
|Nose in reading
|8
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|4 hr
|Strahd
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Strahd
|1,808
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|17 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|Fri
|reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC