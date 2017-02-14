Germany to elect new president; Stein...

Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A German parliamentary assembly will elect the country's new president on Sunday, with a respected former foreign minister who last year called Donald Trump one of the world's "hate preachers" the overwhelming favorite to win. The German president has little executive power, but is considered an important moral authority.

Chicago, IL

