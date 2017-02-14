Germany picks ex-foreign minister Ste...

Germany picks ex-foreign minister Steinmeier as president

A special assembly elected former German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier by an overwhelming majority Sunday to be the country's new president. Steinmeier was elected in Berlin by the assembly made up of the 630 members of parliament's lower house and an equal number of representatives from Germany's 16 states.

