Germany: Merkel's party slips behind center-left SPD in poll
Germany's Social Democrats nudged past Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc for the first time in more than a decade according to a poll released Friday, as the center-left party rides a wave of enthusiasm from their surprise nomination of a new leader.
