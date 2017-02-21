Germany: Man drives vehicle into pede...

Germany: Man drives vehicle into pedestrians, shot by police

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

A man armed with a knife was shot and injured by police Saturday after he drove a car into a group of pedestrians in Heidelberg, Germany, local police said. Three people were injured, one seriously, Mannheim police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 19 hr Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) 19 hr Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Fri TerriB1 1
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC