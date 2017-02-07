German, Uruguayan leaders hope to advance EU-Mercosur talks
The leaders of Germany and Uruguay say they hope to push forward talks on a free-trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur group amid uncertainty about the new U.S. administration's approach to trade. German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted Wednesday that political changes in Brazil and Argentina - which make up Mercosur along with Paraguay and Uruguay - have revived chances of the trade pact.
