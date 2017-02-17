German nationalist Petry met with Putin allies

Germany's most prominent nationalist politician held talks with Russian lawmakers over the weekend, including senior members of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, her office said Monday. Frauke Petry, the co-leader of Alternative for Germany, travelled to Moscow at the invitation of the Russian capital's city administration to discuss "co-operation" with the legislative assemblies of Germany's 16 states, according to a statement.

