German nationalist Petry met with Put...

German nationalist Petry met with Putin allies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Germany's most prominent nationalist politician held talks with Russian lawmakers over the weekend, including senior members of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, her office said Monday. Frauke Petry, the co-leader of Alternative for Germany, travelled to Moscow at the invitation of the Russian capital's city administration to discuss "co-operation" with the legislative assemblies of Germany's 16 states, according to a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Reply 1,891
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... 17 hr Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Sun zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Sat Cordwainer Trout 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,271 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC