German magazine sparks furore with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other.
