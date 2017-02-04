German magazine sparks furore with im...

German magazine sparks furore with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty. It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other.

Chicago, IL

