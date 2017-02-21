German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani for talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani for talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|About time
|126
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|1
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC