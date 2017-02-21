French presidential hopeful indicates...

French presidential hopeful indicates UK could keep border controls in Calais

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The front-runner in the race for the French presidential election has indicated he is ready to allow Britain to keep border controls - and unwanted migrants - on the other side of the Channel after Brexit. Emmanuel Macron suggested last year that if the UK voted for Brexit, Paris could tear up a crucial agreement which permits British border officials to operate on French soil, saying: "The day this relationship unravels, migrants will no longer be in Calais."

