French candidate Macron visits Algeria, sees cyberattacks

As centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron boosted his international stature with a visit Monday to Algeria, the country's former colony, his aides claimed that Russian groups are interfering with his campaign. Offering no evidence, several Macron campaign officials blamed Russian media and Russian hackers for attempting to sway the results of the two-round French presidential vote that takes place on April 23 and May 7. Campaign chairman Richard Ferrand told France 2 television that Russian state broadcasters were "daily" transmitting "fake news" about the French election and said Macron's campaign site and its databases had seen "hundreds or even thousands" of cyberattacks emanating from Russia.

