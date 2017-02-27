France's 2 left-wing presidential candidates refuse to unite
Socialist Benoit Hamon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, a former member of the Socialist Party who is supported by the Communists, both announced over the weekend that they are staying in the race, putting the Left at risk of disappearing after the first round of balloting. In France's two-round presidential election, voters will be choosing among a host of candidates on April 23 - and the top two vote-getters go on to compete in a presidential runoff on May 7. The exact number of presidential candidates will be set by the end of March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Sun
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 24
|About time
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC