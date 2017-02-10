France foils 'imminent' terror attack
Suspects arrested Friday in a foiled terror plot in France had just started making the same powerful explosive used in the ISIS-directed Paris and Brussels attacks, and they appear to have been inspired by the terror group, a source close to the investigation French police "thwarted an imminent attack on French soil" when they arrested four people, including a 16-year-old girl and three men, in cities across France, the interior minister Bruno Le Roux said in a statement. The girl had pledged allegiance to ISIS in a cell phone video, the source said.
