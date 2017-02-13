Four skiers dead and five missing after avalanche in Tignes in French Alps
The victims, all reportedly French, were walking in an off-piste area of the resort of Tignes when they were hit by a massive wall of snow. Tignes is popular with British skiers and this week is one of the busiest of the season as it coincides with school holidays in the UK and France.
