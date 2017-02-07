Former Norwegian PM held at immigrati...

Former Norwegian PM held at immigration over Iranian visa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

If you're the former leader of a European nation, the president of a major human rights organization and the owner of a diplomatic passport, you're not likely to encounter a long wait at airport immigration. But on January 31, Kjell Magne Bondevik, the former Prime Minister of Norway, encountered more than just a lengthy queue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 1 hr Mkz6 47,217
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 2 hr WEAK TRUMP 6
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 hr George 1,745
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 17 hr Enter 6,426
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... Mon PEACE IN OUR TIME 2
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Mon Judge Phart 60
News Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC