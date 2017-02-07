Former French president Sarkozy to face trial for fraud

In this Thursday, May, 24, 2007 file picture, French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits during an official and traditional ceremony with Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe, whose empty chair is at right, during which the newly elected President is met by the Paris mayor at the Paris city hall, France. The Paris prosecutor's office says France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial in an inquiry into alleged campaign finance fraud during his 2012 presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.