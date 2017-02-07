Former French president Sarkozy to face trial for fraud
In this Thursday, May, 24, 2007 file picture, French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits during an official and traditional ceremony with Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe, whose empty chair is at right, during which the newly elected President is met by the Paris mayor at the Paris city hall, France. The Paris prosecutor's office says France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial in an inquiry into alleged campaign finance fraud during his 2012 presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|28 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|6,427
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|44 min
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|5
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|51 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,751
|Macedonian capital offers free transport to fig...
|2 hr
|mr large
|2
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|4 hr
|Mkz6
|47,217
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|6 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|6
|Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum...
|Mon
|PEACE IN OUR TIME
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC