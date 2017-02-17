Father, son killed in head-on collision with each other

'I'm here because I want to be among the people': Trump continues his assault on 'fake' news and 'corrupt' media with campaign-style rally in front of 9,000 in Florida after rough week at the White House Unfounded Father: Trump takes Thomas Jefferson quote out of context to bash the media during campaign-style rally in Florida Caught on tape AGAIN: Renewed security fears as leaked audio reveals Trump 'inviting New Jersey golf club guests to come along during cabinet interviews' 'What has he been smoking?': Former Swedish Prime Minister blasts Trump after President uses 'made up' example of terror attack in Sweden to support his travel ban at Florida speech US deploys aircraft carrier in South China Sea as relationship with Beijing remains tense and both sides talk of war Behind the girls and glamour: Real photos reveal the truth behind the glitz at the recently sold $100m Playboy Mansion ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.