Fashion blogger Carly Lovett was among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre
The fiance of a woman killed in the Tunisia terror attack told her he loved her before trying to save her life, an inquest has heard. She was among 38 people killed by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 26 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es...
|7 min
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 min
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1,616
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|53 min
|Enter
|6,412
|Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es...
|2 hr
|CCCC
|3
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|6 hr
|Dave
|1
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|7 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC