Fashion blogger Carly Lovett was amon...

Fashion blogger Carly Lovett was among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

The fiance of a woman killed in the Tunisia terror attack told her he loved her before trying to save her life, an inquest has heard. She was among 38 people killed by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 26 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es... 7 min War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 min War Criminal Wesl... 1,616
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 53 min Enter 6,412
News Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es... 2 hr CCCC 3
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... 6 hr Dave 1
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) 6 hr Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 7 hr WEAK TRUMP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC