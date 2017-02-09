Experts: Romania uses nationalism in ...

Experts: Romania uses nationalism in anti-corruption fight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Romania's government, in trying to soften anti-corruption laws, is fanning the flames of nationalism by criticizing the presence of foreigners at protests, according to experts and politicians. Officials also have been challenging the role of the European Union in the corruption fight, and suggesting it is time to put Romania first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 27 min Enter 6,437
News 'No time to waste', EU's Hahn tells Macedonia's... 2 hr mr large 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 20 hr Teddy 1,788
News 'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism... 20 hr Envidity Energy Inc 1
News 'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ... Thu xxxx 4
News Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect? Wed freedomOFchoice 1
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Wed zio-media cabal 125
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,146 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC