Europe's leaders seek to forge united response to Donald Trump

European leaders called for a united response to Donald Trump as Theresa May used a summit to brief them on her visit to Washington. The Prime Minister arrived in Maltese capital Valletta with a message that Europe must increase its defence spending following her talks about the future of Nato with the US president.

Chicago, IL

