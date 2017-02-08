EU, US experts oversee vetting of Alb...

EU, US experts oversee vetting of Albania's judiciary

" The European Union and United States are sending five experts to Albania to assess how the country evaluates the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors. A statement from the EU office in Tirana on Wednesday said an International Monitoring Operation with three Europeans and two Americans will oversee the creation of panels that will vet some 800 sitting judges and prosecutors.

Chicago, IL

