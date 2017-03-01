English national Scott Richardson jailed over backpacker rape at Redfern house party
A 25-year-old man who raped a woman who had fallen asleep on a couch after a party at an inner Sydney share house has been jailed for at least two years and three months. Scott Harry Richardson, who is from England and was working in Australia, had not met the woman, 23, before she was invited by her boyfriend to a small "impromptu party" at his Redfern apartment in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 24
|About time
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC