English national Scott Richardson jailed over backpacker rape at Redfern house party

A 25-year-old man who raped a woman who had fallen asleep on a couch after a party at an inner Sydney share house has been jailed for at least two years and three months. Scott Harry Richardson, who is from England and was working in Australia, had not met the woman, 23, before she was invited by her boyfriend to a small "impromptu party" at his Redfern apartment in December 2015.

