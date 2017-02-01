England's most selective universities...

England's most selective universities 'taking lower proportion of state pupils'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

At some institutions virtually all students went to a state school, while at others the proportion is less than two thirds, figures show England's most selective universities are still taking a lower proportion of state school teenagers than many other institutions, figures suggest. At some institutions virtually all students went to a state school, while at others the proportion is less than two thirds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr West is the Best 6,415
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... 6 hr Rusian Asssssss 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 hr Reply 1,617
News Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es... 10 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es... 12 hr CCCC 3
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... 17 hr Dave 1
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) 17 hr Brian Ghilliotti 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC