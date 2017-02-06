ECB President to Trump: a We Are Not Currency Manipulatorsa
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has struck back at the Trump administration, forcefully rejecting accusations that Germany is manipulating the euro and warning that banking regulations must not be rolled back. "We are not currency manipulators," Draghi said Monday at a hearing in the European Parliament.
Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
