ECB President to Trump: a We Are Not ...

ECB President to Trump: a We Are Not Currency Manipulatorsa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has struck back at the Trump administration, forcefully rejecting accusations that Germany is manipulating the euro and warning that banking regulations must not be rolled back. "We are not currency manipulators," Draghi said Monday at a hearing in the European Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr George 1,745
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 14 hr Enter 6,426
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... 22 hr PEACE IN OUR TIME 2
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Mon Judge Phart 60
News Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Ethnic Serbs Knock Down Wall Dividing City In K... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC