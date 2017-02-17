Eastern Ukraine ceasefire starts Monday, Russia says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Saturday that a ceasefire will go into effect for Eastern Ukraine on Monday. His comments followed a meeting with the foreign ministers for Ukraine, Germany and France in Munich, according to Russian state television.
