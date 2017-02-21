Door won't shut on EU migrant workers...

Door won't shut on EU migrant workers - David Davis

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Brexit Secretary David Davis said it would take "years and years" for British workers to be able to take jobs now done by people from other EU states The UK is not about to "suddenly shut the door" on low-skilled EU migrants, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said. He warned it would take "years and years" for British workers to be in a position to take jobs now done by people from other member states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... 19 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 20 hr George 1,892
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Mon Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC