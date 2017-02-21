Door won't shut on EU migrant workers - David Davis
Brexit Secretary David Davis said it would take "years and years" for British workers to be able to take jobs now done by people from other EU states The UK is not about to "suddenly shut the door" on low-skilled EU migrants, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said. He warned it would take "years and years" for British workers to be in a position to take jobs now done by people from other member states.
