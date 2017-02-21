Disappointing Oscars night for UK tal...

Disappointing Oscars night for UK talent as Britons overlooked for main prizes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Naomie Harris, Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel went home empty-handed from this year's Oscars in a terrible night for British film. US names Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali triumphed over Naomie, Andrew and Dev in the acting categories in the film world's biggest awards ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) 2 hr Lorraine Belloni 58
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Sun Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC