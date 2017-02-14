David Tennant reveals he would back Scottish independence in second referendum
The 45-year-old Dr Who and Broadchurch star, who previously kept quiet on the issue, branded everything Brexit-related "depressing", but said he did not expect people to listen to what he said. Speaking to The Times Magazine, he said: "And I'm now at the point where I think if Scotland goes again for a referendum, they should go independent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|9 hr
|Nose in reading
|8
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|10 hr
|Strahd
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 hr
|Strahd
|1,808
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|23 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|Fri
|reality
|2
