David Tennant reveals he would back Scottish independence in second referendum

11 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

The 45-year-old Dr Who and Broadchurch star, who previously kept quiet on the issue, branded everything Brexit-related "depressing", but said he did not expect people to listen to what he said. Speaking to The Times Magazine, he said: "And I'm now at the point where I think if Scotland goes again for a referendum, they should go independent.

Chicago, IL

