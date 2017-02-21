Czech zoo welcomes baby Indian rhinoceros
The baby was born on Feb. 5, 2017, and is yet to be named. . A newly born baby Indian rhino stands by its mother Manjula in its enclosure at the zoo in Plzen, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
