Clarification: Finland-Syria Aid story
As talks between the Syrian government and r... . Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykk'nen talks during a conference in Helsinki, Monday, Jan, 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6,408
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|3 hr
|Dave
|1
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,614
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|4 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|1
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|Parden Pard
|61
|No Breakthrough Reported At Kosovo-Serbia Talks...
|8 hr
|Teddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC