Can Europe really take the moral high...

Can Europe really take the moral high ground on refugees?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order this week that would temporarily halt travel from citizens of seven nations he says pose a high risk of terrorism. Before it was halted in the courts, his initial order caused chaos at airports and prompted outrage around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Tue svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Tue George 1,892
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Mon Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC