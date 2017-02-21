Calls for double decker train service between Glasgow and Edinburgh
INTRODUCING European style double decker trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh would help solve Scotland 's rail crisis, former Transport Minister Alex Neil has said. But union leaders described the idea as 'pie in the sky'.
