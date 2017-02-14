British foreign secretary: Gambia to ...

British foreign secretary: Gambia to return to Commonwealth

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Gambia will soon return to the Commonwealth under its new government, Britain's foreign secretary said Tuesday after meeting with President Adama Barrow and pledging London's support for this small West African nation following the departure of its leader of 22 years. Barrow has vowed to reverse actions taken by his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, who announced last year that Gambia would withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

