British foreign secretary: Gambia to return to Commonwealth
Gambia will soon return to the Commonwealth under its new government, Britain's foreign secretary said Tuesday after meeting with President Adama Barrow and pledging London's support for this small West African nation following the departure of its leader of 22 years. Barrow has vowed to reverse actions taken by his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, who announced last year that Gambia would withdraw from the International Criminal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|47 min
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|2 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Strahd
|1,868
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Enter
|6,455
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|16 hr
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|16 hr
|Romi
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|19 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC