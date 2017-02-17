British bet on Trump impeachment, second term
Some bettors in the UK find it likely President Donald Trump will be impeached or resign within his first term, but others are betting on two full terms. Across the Atlantic Ocean, President Donald Trump has been making news, feeding a betting boom in the United Kingdom focused on the president's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|14 hr
|Teddy
|1,886
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|17 hr
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Sat
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC