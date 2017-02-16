Blair: Remainers must persuade Brexit voters to change their mind
Tony Blair will tell pro-EU Britons it is their "mission" to persuade Brexit voters to change their mind about leaving the European Union. In a speech on Friday, t he former prime minister will urge Remain voters to "expose relentlessly" the Government's drive for a "Brexit at any cost", which will cause "real damage" to Britain and the embitterment of future generations.
