Blair: Remainers must persuade Brexit voters to change their mind

Tony Blair will tell pro-EU Britons it is their "mission" to persuade Brexit voters to change their mind about leaving the European Union. In a speech on Friday, t he former prime minister will urge Remain voters to "expose relentlessly" the Government's drive for a "Brexit at any cost", which will cause "real damage" to Britain and the embitterment of future generations.

