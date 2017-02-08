At Dulles, a security awareness succe...

At Dulles, a security awareness success story

When Kjell Magne Bondevik, the former prime minister of Norway, was temporarily detained upon arriving at Dulles International Airport on Jan. 31, international controversy ensued. The controversy was purely political, and while I do not support the executive order stopping people from seven countries from entering the U.S., Bondevik's detention had nothing to do with that issue.

