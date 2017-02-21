Anti-migrant attacks on the rise in G...

Anti-migrant attacks on the rise in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

Germany saw more than 3,500 attacks against refugees and asylum shelters last year, interior ministry data showed, amounting to nearly 10 acts of anti-migrant violence a day as the country grapples with a record influx of newcomers. The assaults left 560 people injured, including 43 children, the ministry said in a written response to a parliamentary question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... 7 hr Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC