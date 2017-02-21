Albanian police sue opposition leader...

Albanian police sue opposition leader, say he urged violence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A police statement Saturday said Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha on Friday urged "citizens to violently react against state institutions," a crime that, if proven, carries up to a three-year jail sentence. For a week, hundreds of Democrats have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, saying they don't trust the left-wing government to hold the June 18 parliamentary election in a fair manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 1 hr Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) 1 hr Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 14 hr About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 14 hr About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 16 hr About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Fri TerriB1 1
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC