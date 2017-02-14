Albania stops smugglers of 230 ancien...

Albania stops smugglers of 230 ancient Apollonia artifacts

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Albanian police say they have prevented the smuggling of 230 archaeological artifacts from ancient Apollonia and have arrested two people. A statement Sunday said pots, vases, parts of ceramic bottles and other artifacts were found at the arrested men's houses in Radostine, a village 120 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.

Chicago, IL

