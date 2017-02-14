After Trump, Trudeau to push free tra...

After Trump, Trudeau to push free trade in Europe with Germany's Merkel

15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Justin Trudeau arrives in Europe on Thursday and plans to talk more openly about one of the things he didn't discuss with Donald Trump - the merits of free trade in the face of increasingly hostile, populist opposition. The prime minister is to deliver his pro-trade message in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Thursday - a first for a Canadian leader - and to top business leaders a day later in Germany.

Chicago, IL

