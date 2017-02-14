After Trump, Trudeau to push free trade in Europe with Germany's Merkel

Justin Trudeau arrives in Europe on Thursday and plans to talk more openly about one of the things he didn't discuss with Donald Trump - the merits of free trade in the face of increasingly hostile, populist opposition. The prime minister is to deliver his pro-trade message in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Thursday - a first for a Canadian leader - and to top business leaders a day later in Germany.

