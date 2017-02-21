Adopted kids see long-lasting effects of Romanian orphanages
Romanian children adopted from overcrowded orphanages in the 1990s were more likely to suffer psychological problems as adults compared to other children taken in by British families, according to a decades-long study. Doctors say the findings suggest there is a critical window when young brains develop that may determine someone's future mental health, and that some problems might not be fixable later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Tue
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Tue
|George
|1,892
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC