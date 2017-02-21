Adopted kids see long-lasting effects...

Adopted kids see long-lasting effects of Romanian orphanages

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Romanian children adopted from overcrowded orphanages in the 1990s were more likely to suffer psychological problems as adults compared to other children taken in by British families, according to a decades-long study. Doctors say the findings suggest there is a critical window when young brains develop that may determine someone's future mental health, and that some problems might not be fixable later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Tue svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Tue George 1,892
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Mon Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC