Working with Mel Gibson a joy, says Andrew Garfield on Golden Globes red carpet

3 hrs ago

British actor Andrew Garfield said it was a "joy" to be able to work alongside director Mel Gibson as he took to the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards. Garfield, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Surrey, is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge and will compete with Casey Affleck , Joel Edgerton , Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington .

Chicago, IL

