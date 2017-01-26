Woman's marriage to homeless man high...

Woman's marriage to homeless man highlights 40-year friendship

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

GLOUCESTER, England - A woman in the United Kingdom is preparing to marry the homeless man she used to watch digging through a trash bin for scraps near her book shop 40 years ago, The Guardian reported. When Joan Neininger saw Ken Selway rummaging through the trash near her store in Gloucester, she began to leave wrapped sandwiches for the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 19 min Strahd 1,437
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... 7 hr mike 2
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... 10 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo 10 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting 10 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 15 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,214
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 20 hr Enter 6,394
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC