Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holo...

Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some warned on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews, Muslims and others. Camp survivors gathered Friday with political leaders and representatives of Poland's Jewish community at the site where Germany murdered about 1.1 million people during World War II, mostly Jews from across Europe, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,447
News Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ... 5 hr Bulgaromans 4
News KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo 6 hr Operacija Potkovica 4
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... Fri mike 2
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Fri Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting Fri Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Thu MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,214
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC