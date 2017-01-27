Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day
Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some warned on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews, Muslims and others. Camp survivors gathered Friday with political leaders and representatives of Poland's Jewish community at the site where Germany murdered about 1.1 million people during World War II, mostly Jews from across Europe, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,447
|Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ...
|5 hr
|Bulgaromans
|4
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|6 hr
|Operacija Potkovica
|4
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC