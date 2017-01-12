US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russia's doorstep
First U.S. troops arrive in Zagan in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troo... . U.S. Army vehicles cross the Polish border in Olszyna, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 heading for their new base in Zagan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|34 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,136
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|2 hr
|Teddy
|17
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|tai kucing lu
|1,084
|Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic...
|16 hr
|Crnogorac
|1
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|Wed
|Crnogorac
|2
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC