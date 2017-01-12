US troops enter Poland, 1st deploymen...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russia's doorstep

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

First U.S. troops arrive in Zagan in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troo... . U.S. Army vehicles cross the Polish border in Olszyna, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 heading for their new base in Zagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 34 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,136
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... 2 hr Teddy 17
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr tai kucing lu 1,084
News Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic... 16 hr Crnogorac 1
News Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha... Wed Crnogorac 2
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Tue Solarman 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 10 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC