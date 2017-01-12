US troops enter Poland, 1st deploymen...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russiaa s doorstep

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

American soldiers rolled into Poland on Thursday, fulfilling a dream some Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia. Some people waved and held up American flags as U.S. troops in tanks and other vehicles crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and headed toward the town of Zagan, where they will be based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Strahd 1,149
News French court bails ex-Kosovo PM accused of war ... 5 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... 5 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... 7 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... 8 hr CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News Serbia says it will retaliate if France refuses... 10 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... 12 hr Teddy 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC