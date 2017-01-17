US authorities impose sanctions on Br...

US authorities impose sanctions on Briton after naming him as member of IS cell

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

Image taken from footage issued by Islamic State militants that allegedly shows the moments before the killing of US journalist James Foley. United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Strahd 1,097
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... 1 hr Solarman 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 8 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal 14 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 17 hr Lu yg menderita jing 1,056
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Mon truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC