US authorities impose sanctions on Briton after naming him as member of IS cell
Image taken from footage issued by Islamic State militants that allegedly shows the moments before the killing of US journalist James Foley. United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,097
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|8 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|14 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Lu yg menderita jing
|1,056
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Mon
|truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC